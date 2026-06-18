USA vs Australia Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Group D

USA vs Australia kicks off Friday, June 19 at 3 p.m. ET in 2026 World Cup Group D, and the USMNT enter as clear favorites after a strong opener against Paraguay. My USA vs Australia best bets avoid the -160 moneyline and instead target a halftime draw, Folarin Balogun in the anytime goalscorer market and both teams not to score.

The USMNT looked like a team to watch in their World Cup debut, while Australia put themselves in a strong position with a 2-0 upset over Turkiye. The Socceroos should be organized and physical enough to keep this tight early, but the USA still have the attacking edge to break through after halftime.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

USA vs Australia Picks & Odds

Market Odds USA win -160 Draw at halftime +140 Folarin Balogun anytime goalscorer +160 Both teams not to score -114 Correct score prediction USA 1-0 Australia

USA vs. Australia Best Bets

Draw at halftime +140

The USA should win this, but with the moneyline at -160, there is not a ton of value in backing the result outright. Australia proved to be a tough out against Turkiye, so it would not be surprising if the Stars and Stripes have to grind out a win, ultimately finding the back of the net in the latter stages of the contest. The USMNT scored three goals in the opening 45 minutes against Paraguay, but Australia will be a tougher test physically. Weather could be a factor as well, with this game kicking off at 3:00 p.m. ET on artificial turf, where the heat can affect players. The potential absence of Christian Pulisic (calf) would also limit the USMNT's creativity. This could be a tight, closed encounter that only opens up after the halftime break.

Folarin Balogun to score anytime +160

Pulisic was credited as the best player for the USMNT in the win over Paraguay, but Balogun's two-goal performance cannot be overlooked. The Monaco striker averages 0.33 goals per game with USA, and his pace could be an underrated asset against a stout and physical, but not particularly fast, Australian defensive line. Balogun is at his best when exploiting the gaps behind the center-backs, and while that might prove difficult if the Socceroos defend with a deep line, he is good enough to generate one or two chances on his own. He should capitalize here as he continues a strong start to the tournament.

Both teams not to score -114

Australia were fortunate to score twice against Turkiye and are not expected to be much of an offensive threat against the USMNT. Knowing they already have three points and with Paraguay next on the horizon, Australia could take a more defensive approach. Even though the USMNT has gone nine straight matches without a clean sheet, they could snap that drought here in a game where they are widely expected to dominate both possession and the scoring chances.

USA vs. Australia Betting Picks

Draw at HT: +140

USA vs. Australia Anytime Goalscorer (Best Bet): Folarin Balogun to score anytime +160

USA vs. Australia BTTS no (Best Bet): Both teams not to score: -114

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