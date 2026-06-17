USA vs Australia prediction, predicted lineups, team news, odds and tactical preview for the 2026 World Cup Group D match at Lumen Field in Seattle.

USA vs Australia Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group D

The co-hosts could hardly have asked for a better start, and now comes a chance to all but book a spot in the knockout rounds. The USA hammered Paraguay 4-1 in their opener, and Australia delivered the shock of the group by stunning Turkey 2-0. Both sit on three points atop Group D, and the winner here takes a commanding grip on the group.

The USA are favorites on home soil in Seattle, riding the momentum of an emphatic opening performance under Mauricio Pochettino. Australia are organized, confident and coming off a result nobody saw coming. This is a genuine top-of-the-table meeting, and for the hosts, a win likely seals progression with a game to spare.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Friday's Group D clash.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Friday, June 19 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

USA vs Australia Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Australia vs USA Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh Preview mode. Live lineup feed not yet available — showing projected starters. This widget updates automatically when official lineups drop. Australia AUS vs USA USA Australia Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff USA Predicted Lineup not yet posted Check back closer to kickoff

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

USA predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Freese (GK); Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Alex Freeman (DEF); Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman (DM); Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest (AM); Folarin Balogun (FW).

Australia predicted starting XI (3-4-2-1): Patrick Beach (GK); Cameron Burgess, Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar (DEF); Jordan Bos, Aiden O'Neill, Paul Okon, Jacob Italiano (MID); Nestory Irankunda, Conor Metcalfe (AM); Mohamed Toure (FW).

USA Lineup Notes

Christian Pulisic seems like a real doubt to start after only playing 45 minutes in the 4-1 win over Paraguay. Sebastian Berhalter came in for him in that match, which pushed Tillman out to Pulisic's left wing. Pulisic hasn't been training in full throughout the week, which points to him possibly not starting. Check RotoWire's player news for any late updates.

Pochettino is expected to roll out the 4-2-3-1 that dismantled Paraguay, with Matt Freese in goal and the back four of Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Chris Richards and Alex Freeman. Tyler Adams and Malik Tillman provide the platform, and the attack runs through Christian Pulisic if fit, the talisman, with Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest supporting Folarin Balogun up top. The USA looked sharp and ruthless in the opener, and there is little reason for Pochettino to change a winning formula in front of a home crowd.

Australia Lineup Notes

Goalkeeper Patrick Beach is projected to start in place of Mathew Ryan again, a notable change worth watching on the confirmed lineups. Forward Mohamed Toure, who managed an illness around the opener, is fit and projected to lead the line. No Australia players appear on the World Cup injury table.

Tony Popovic is expected to stick with the 3-4-2-1 that produced the upset of Turkey, with the back three of Cameron Burgess, Alessandro Circati and Harry Souttar and wing-backs Jordan Bos and Jacob Italiano. Nestory Irankunda and Conor Metcalfe play off Toure. Australia's win over Turkey was built on defensive discipline and ruthless efficiency on the counter, and that is exactly the blueprint they will bring to Seattle: stay compact, frustrate the hosts, and strike on the break.

USA vs Australia Head-to-Head Record

These teams have met only occasionally and have no competitive history of note, with their previous meetings coming in friendlies. There is no meaningful head-to-head to draw on, which feels fitting for two sides arriving in form and meeting with real stakes for the first time.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

The USA will look to impose themselves the way they did against Paraguay: press high, dominate possession, and use Pulisic and the runners from midfield to break Australia down. Pochettino's side is at its best when it plays with intensity and tempo, and the home crowd will push them to attack early. The challenge is patience against a team that just showed it can defend a lead and counter clinically.

Australia's plan is the one that beat Turkey. Popovic's back three and disciplined midfield will sit deep, deny the USA the central spaces, and look to release Irankunda and Toure in transition. The Socceroos will be perfectly happy to make this a low-event, frustrating game and steal it on a set piece or a counter, just as they did in their opener. The danger for the USA is over-committing and getting caught, which is exactly how Turkey came unstuck.

I lean toward the USA because of the home advantage, the momentum, and the gap in attacking quality, but Australia have earned respect with their opener and will not be easy to break down. If the hosts are clinical early, this could be comfortable; if not, Australia have shown they can punish a favorite.

USA vs Australia Odds

The USA are clear favorites at home, with Australia's price reflecting both the quality gap and the credibility they earned by beating Turkey. The draw is fairly short for a game Australia will be content to keep tight.

Sportsbook USA Draw Australia BetMGM -165 +300 +425 DraftKings -160 +320 +425 FanDuel -170 +320 +450 bet365 -163 +300 +450 Kalshi -175 +330 +424

Odds via OddsJam (BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Kalshi) as of June 16 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

Christian Pulisic vs Australia's Wing-Backs

Pulisic was central to everything good the USA did against Paraguay, and how Australia handle him on the left will go a long way toward deciding the game. If he can isolate Italiano and get at the back three, the USA will create. Australia's wing-backs have to balance their attacking instincts with the need to track Pulisic, and that tension is where the hosts can find joy.

Australia's Counter vs the USA's High Line

The USA press high and leave space in behind, which is precisely how Australia hurt Turkey. If the Socceroos can win the ball and release Irankunda and Toure quickly, they have the pace to punish an aggressive American back line. Whether the USA's defenders can manage those transitions without dropping too deep is the subplot that could decide whether Australia steal another result.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

USA

Australia

USA vs Australia Prediction

The USA are the better side, at home, and full of confidence after a four-goal opener, and I expect that to carry them through. Australia have shown they can defend and counter, and they will make the hosts work, but I think Pulisic and the American attack find a way through a back line that will spend most of the day defending. A USA win, with Australia keeping it competitive for a while.

Score Prediction: USA 2-1 Australia

Upcoming Fixtures

USA: June 25 vs Turkey

Australia: June 25 vs Paraguay

For the full Group D tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.