USA vs Belgium Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 16

The USA will face their toughest test to date in the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they take on Belgium in the Round of 16. The American squad is coming off a solid 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, while Belgium produced an impressive comeback in the 3-2 victory over Senegal, ultimately winning thanks to a Youri Tielemans penalty past the 120th minute.

Kickoff for this Round of 16 match is scheduled for Monday, July 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET at Lumen Field in Seattle. Here are three best bets for this game, covering not only the result but also player props and bets that are not tied to the final outcome.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

USA vs Belgium Picks & Odds

Market Odds USA to qualify -110 Leandro Trossard over 0.5 shots on target -125 Both teams to score -157 Correct score prediction USA 2-1 Belgium

USA vs. Belgium Best Bets

USA to qualify -110

At least on paper, this is probably one of the toughest matches to analyze in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The USA are undefeated when fielding their best XI, as their loss against Turkiye came with a rotated squad. Even though the loss of Folarin Balogun will be substantial through suspension, manager Mauricio Pochettino's side should feed off the energy from the crowd to get past a tricky Belgium squad that has been a bit underwhelming so far.

The Red Devils needed a late comeback to get past Senegal and won only one of their three group-stage matches against Iran, New Zealand and Egypt. While Belgium have some elite playmakers in Tielemans, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard, they struggle defensively and have had problems against teams that push the pace and play with intensity. That has been the USA's calling card throughout the tournament. It will not be easy, and it will probably require extra time, but backing the USA to qualify and reach the quarterfinals at -104 is the play. They have simply been the better side throughout the tournament.

Leandro Trossard over 0.5 shots on target -125

The Arsenal winger represents one of the best player props in this matchup. Trossard has racked up 13 shots so far in the tournament, and he has been at his best of late when the team has needed him the most. He bagged two goals in the win over New Zealand and delivered the assist for the late equalizer against Senegal, as well as attempting at least one shot on target in each of those contests. With his mobility and ability to find spaces in the final third, as well as having excellent playmakers behind him, Trossard testing the opposing goalkeeper at least once for a third straight game is the expected outcome.

Both teams to score -157

The USA kept clean sheets against Australia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, but they have struggled against teams that attack them. Perhaps the friendly against Belgium in March this year is the best example, with the Europeans securing a 5-2 victory that forced manager Pochettino to make tactical adjustments only a few months before the World Cup. But one thing is certain: this USA team is not the one from March, and this Belgium squad is not the one from that match either.

The USA have been relentless on offense and should pose a challenge to a Belgium defense that is without still with a doubtful Zeno Koen Debast while conceding at least once in three of their four games so far. BTTS has landed in the previous three head-to-head meetings, as well as in seven of USA's and six of Belgium's previous ten matches. Both teams have been better attacking than defending so far in the World Cup, which keeps this market well-supported despite the short price.

USA vs. Belgium Betting Picks

USA vs. Belgium Team To Qualify (Best Bet): USA to qualify: -110

USA vs. Belgium Player Shots On Target (Best Bet): Leandro Trossard over 0.5 shots on target: -125

USA vs. Belgium BTTS Best Bet: Both teams to score - yes: -157

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