USA vs Belgium Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 16

The last time these two played a World Cup knockout game, Tim Howard made 15 saves and the United States still lost. That was Belgium's 2-1 extra-time win in 2014, the game that introduced most Americans who were not already soccer fans to what a goalkeeper can do in a hopeless situation. This is a different USA squad, coached by a different manager who has built a genuine system around pressing and ball retention. It is also a different Belgium, older, slower in wide areas, and without the deep squad depth that made them the tournament's sexiest dark horse a generation ago.

The complication is Folarin Balogun, who scored three goals in four games and set the tone for everything manager Mauricio Pochettino wanted from this attack, and is now suspended for a red card that the coach described as not a red card. Without him, Pochettino has a real decision at striker, a position where none of the available options carries anything close to the same threat Balogun has shown all tournament. Belgium, meanwhile, completed a remarkable extra-time comeback to beat Senegal 3-2 after trailing 2-0 in the 86th minute. Whether that kind of fight reflects genuine character or a generous opponent, they get to find out against a US side playing on home turf in front of a sold-out Seattle crowd.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Monday's Round of 16 clash at Lumen Field in Seattle.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Monday, July 7 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

USA vs Belgium Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Belgium vs USA Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: Manager Pochettino's central decision is what to do at striker without Balogun. Ricardo Pepi is the most direct like-for-like replacement, having scored 19 goals for PSV Eindhoven in the club season before the tournament, and the most likely outcome is Pochettino keeps the same 4-2-3-1 shape that beat Bosnia and Herzegovina with Pepi sliding straight into Balogun's role. The rest of the lineup should remain unchanged: Matt Freese in goal, a back four of Antonee Robinson, Chris Richards, Tim Ream and Alex Freeman, Tyler Adams and Malik Tillman in double pivot, and Weston McKennie at the 10 with Christian Pulisic and Sergino Dest providing the width. Confirm any late fitness decisions via RotoWire's injury report and player news before kickoff, particularly on the two questionable-tagged players, Mark McKenzie (foot) and Cristian Roldan (strain) from the Bosnia match who are not in the projected XI. Coach Rudi Garcia named the same XI for the fourth consecutive match against Senegal and has no reason to change it here: Thibaut Courtois behind Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Arthur Theate and Maxim De Cuyper, Hans Vanaken and Youri Tielemans in double pivot, and Kevin De Bruyne feeding Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere and Jeremy Doku. Romelu Lukaku remains the primary bench option.

USA predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Freese (GK); Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson (DEF); Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams (DM); Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic (AM); Ricardo Pepi (FWD).

Belgium predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois (GK); Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Arthur Theate, Maxim De Cuyper (DEF); Hans Vanaken, Youri Tielemans (DM); Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku (AM); Charles De Ketelaere (FWD).

USA Lineup Notes

Balogun is suspended. That is the only confirmed personnel change from the Bosnia win, but it is significant enough to reshape the entire attacking picture. He leads the team with three goals and the presence of a forward who makes runs behind the line gave manager Pochettino's system its primary vertical threat. Pepi is the most natural replacement by profile, and Pochettino all but confirmed the like-for-like swap in his post-match press conference when he ruled out upending the system that has produced wins in three of the US' last three outings.

Mark McKenzie (foot) and Cristian Roldan (strain) both still carry questionable tags but are not in the projected XI. Confirm their status ahead of kickoff via RotoWire's injury report and player news. Adams and McKennie have been excellent together in double pivot, and Pulisic carried a calf concern through the early stages of the tournament before returning to full availability. There are no new fitness flags for either from the Bosnia win.

Belgium Lineup Notes

Coach Rudi Garcia named an unchanged XI for a fourth straight match against Senegal and will have no injury motivation to alter it here. Zeno Koen Debast, who carried a left leg injury throughout the group stage and was listed as out per RotoWire, returned to full training in the days before the Senegal match. Coach Garcia described him as making progress but too soon for the knockout game against Senegal. With five additional days between that match and the USA tie, Debast is closer to a return and worth monitoring via RotoWire's injury report and player news, though a starting berth remains unlikely.

Lukaku came off the bench against Senegal and delivered the late finish that put the game beyond reach. Coach Garcia has been managing his minutes carefully through a club season clouded by fitness concerns, but in a knockout game against the host nation Lukaku's presence as a late threat off the bench could be the difference. De Bruyne continues to operate in a free role behind De Ketelaere, and Doku's pace on the left has been Belgium's most reliable source of direct, one-on-one threat all tournament.

USA vs Belgium Head-to-Head Record

The United States leads all-time meetings with Belgium by one, having won 3-0 in the inaugural 1930 World Cup in Uruguay. That remains the only American win in seven meetings. Belgium has won the other six, including the 2-1 extra-time defeat in the 2014 World Cup Round of 16, the game defined by Tim Howard's 15-save performance. The most recent competitive encounter between these nations prior to this tournament was a 5-2 Belgium win in a warm-up friendly in Atlanta in March 2026. Courtois, De Bruyne and Doku all started that day for Belgium, and six USA players who started that friendly also started against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Manager Pochettino's USA wants to press Belgium's back four out of possession and transition quickly through Pulisic and the wide players once the ball is won. The double pivot of Adams and Tillman is built to cover ground defensively and recycle possession efficiently, and the challenge without Balogun is that the vertical option Pepi provides relies on service and movement that the system is built around. Belgium, for all their individual quality through De Bruyne and Doku, has been consistently exploitable in transition against teams with compact defensive blocks and quick wide players, which is exactly what the United States brings.

Coach Garcia's Belgium is at its best when De Bruyne has time on the ball in the half-space, feeding De Ketelaere between the lines and releasing Doku in one-on-one situations. The pressure of facing a US side that presses intensely in midfield could disrupt that timing, especially in the second half when legs tire. Adams and Tillman have been among the best double pivots in the tournament, and limiting the space De Bruyne gets to dictate from deep is the single most important task for the American midfield on Monday.

This is genuinely close, probably the most competitive Round of 16 matchup at this stage. Belgium has more individual quality in the attacking third, but the USA has the crowd, the fitness and the system coherence to disrupt Belgium's rhythm in a way that no opponent has consistently managed. Extra time looks like the most likely outcome.

USA vs Belgium Odds

Belgium are slight favorites given their individual quality and the head-to-head history, but the USA's home advantage, midfield cohesion and crowd support keep this extremely close. The draw, which would send the tie to extra time, is very much in play. Check current prices before kickoff, as the lines will move with team news and Debast's fitness update.

Sportsbook USA Draw Belgium BetMGM +170 +230 +150 DraftKings +160 +240 +165 FanDuel +180 +230 +155 bet365 +175 +230 +160 Kalshi +173 +228 +158

Odds as of July 4 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

De Bruyne gets his best work done when he has two or three seconds on the ball between the lines. Adams and Tillman have been excellent at denying that space to opponents all tournament, and how often De Bruyne is forced to play sideways or backwards rather than forward will go a long way to determining whether Belgium's attack functions or stalls against a USA block that is better organized than any opponent Belgium has faced in this tournament.

Doku's direct pace is Belgium's most dangerous individual weapon, and Freeman at right back has been solid but faces the toughest opponent of his tournament. How Freeman manages Doku's one-on-one attempts without backing off too far or inviting the drive inside is the defensive challenge that will define the USA's night.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

USA

Belgium

USA vs Belgium Prediction

Belgium's individual quality and the 2014 head-to-head history make them the narrower favorite on paper, but this USA group has already beaten Bosnia and Herzegovina a man short for 35 minutes and has the crowd, the system and the midfield cohesion to make life difficult for coach Garcia's side. Both teams should cancel each other out through 90 minutes, with the game going to extra time before the home advantage, the Lumen Field crowd and manager Pochettino's bench options tip it toward the hosts. The USA find a way through.

Score Prediction: USA 2-1 Belgium (AET)

Upcoming Fixtures

The winner advances to the quarterfinals to face the winner of France vs Paraguay. The loser is eliminated.

For the full tournament picture, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.