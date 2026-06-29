USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina clash in Santa Clara for their 2026 World Cup Round of 32 knockout. Predicted lineups, team news, tactical breakdown and score prediction.

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32

The co-hosts are through to the knockouts and trending up. The USA won Group D, and they did it with a clear identity under manager Mauricio Pochettino: build down the right through Alex Freeman, Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie, then go around or through opponents who sit deep. Now they get Bosnia and Herzegovina, who reached their first World Cup knockout as one of the best third-placed teams.

Bosnia are a watchable, veteran-led side fronted by the evergreen Edin Dzeko and the breakout teenager Kerim Alajbegovic, but they have been leaky out of possession and wobble when opponents push at them. On home soil, with the crowd behind them and their right-sided machine humming, the USA will fancy this. The opening, for Bosnia, is that the USA can be got at if you make it a game.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Wednesday's Round of 32 clash in the Bay Area.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Wednesday, July 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara (San Francisco Bay Area)

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Bosnia and Herzegovina vs USA Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Predicted lineups: USA are projected in a 4-2-3-1 under manager Mauricio Pochettino, with Folarin Balogun leading the line, Christian Pulisic and Sergino Dest wide, Weston McKennie advanced and Tyler Adams screening alongside Malik Tillman. Bosnia and Herzegovina set up in a 4-4-2 under coach Sergej Barbarez, with Edin Dzeko and Ermedin Demirovic up top and the teenager Kerim Alajbegovic providing the spark. Cristian Roldan, Mark McKenzie and Auston Trusty are listed as questionable for the USA but are not in the projected XI, and Bosnia's Amar Dedic is questionable with Amar Memic projected at right back in his spot.

USA predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Freese (GK); Alex Freeman, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson (DEF); Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman (DM); Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic (AM); Folarin Balogun (FWD).

Bosnia and Herzegovina predicted starting XI (4-4-2): Nikola Vasilj (GK); Amar Memic, Nikola Katic, Tarik Muharemovic, Sead Kolasinac (DEF); Esmir Bajraktarevic, Ivan Basic, Ivan Sunjic, Kerim Alajbegovic (MID); Ermedin Demirovic, Edin Dzeko (FWD).

USA Lineup Notes

The USA are essentially at full strength, with Cristian Roldan, Mark McKenzie and Auston Trusty listed as questionable but not in the projected side. Christian Pulisic returns to anchor the attack, Folarin Balogun leads the line, and the right-sided trio of Alex Freeman, Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie is the engine of the team. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has the USA building field tilt down the right and going around deep blocks, and at home that approach has been working. The group-stage finale was a rotated B-team showing, so do not read too much into it. This is the strongest XI, and it should be a handful for Bosnia.

Bosnia and Herzegovina Lineup Notes

Bosnia list Amar Dedic as questionable, with Amar Memic projected at right back, but are otherwise able to field their key men. Edin Dzeko remains the focal point up front, and teenager Kerim Alajbegovic is the one who beats defenders off the dribble and makes them tick. Check RotoWire's player news for the confirmed lineup.

Coach Sergej Barbarez has Bosnia playing with ambition, but they have been leaky out of possession and tend to wobble when opponents press them. Against the USA's right-sided overloads and a loud home crowd, keeping their shape will be the challenge, though they carry enough quality to score at the other end.

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Head-to-Head Record

The teams have met three times, all in friendlies, and this is the fourth meeting and the first in a competitive fixture. There is no knockout history to lean on, so home advantage, current form and the USA's clear tactical identity loom larger than any past result.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

The USA will attack down the right, where Alex Freeman, Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie have given opponents fits, and look to get Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun on the end of it. Manager Pochettino's side is strong at breaking down deep blocks by stretching the field and overloading one side, and at home they will want to set the tempo early and feed off the crowd.

Bosnia will look to stay compact, lean on Edin Dzeko as an outlet and use Kerim Alajbegovic to carry the ball and create. The problem is defensive: they have been vulnerable out of possession, and the USA have the movement and width to expose that. Bosnia can score, which keeps them live, but they may have to win a shootout to advance.

The USA get the clear edge here. The home crowd, the form and the right-sided machine all point their way, and Bosnia's leaky defense is the kind they can pick apart. Bosnia landing a goal is a real possibility, since they carry a real threat and the USA are not airtight, but the hosts should have too much.

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Odds

The USA are favored, with home advantage and momentum on their side, while Bosnia profile as a live underdog who can score. A USA win with goals in it is the read. Check current prices before kickoff, as the lines will move with team news.

Sportsbook USA Draw Bosnia and Herzegovina BetMGM -285 +400 +750 DraftKings -270 +400 +800 FanDuel -290 +410 +800 bet365 -264 +400 +700 Kalshi -290 +372 +837

Odds as of June 29 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

The USA Right Side vs the Bosnia Left

The game's defining zone is the USA's right, where Alex Freeman, Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie combine. If they overload Bosnia's left and get crosses and cutbacks into the box for Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic, the USA will create plenty. Bosnia have to find a way to slow that trio down.

Edin Dzeko vs the USA Center-Backs

Bosnia's best route to a goal is Edin Dzeko occupying Tim Ream and Chris Richards and bringing others into play. The veteran still knows how to find space in the box, and on set pieces he is a threat. If the USA switch off, Dzeko is exactly the kind of striker who makes them pay.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

USA

Bosnia and Herzegovina

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction

The USA have the home crowd, the momentum and a clear way to hurt a Bosnia side that has struggled defensively, and taking advantage of that is the expectation. Bosnia have enough in Edin Dzeko and Kerim Alajbegovic to get on the board, so a clean sheet is not a safe bet, but the hosts should control this and pull clear. A comfortable enough win with a Bosnia goal in it.

Score Prediction: USA 3-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Upcoming Fixtures

The winner advances to the Round of 16 to face the winner of another Round of 32 tie in the same half of the bracket. The loser is eliminated.

For the full tournament picture, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.