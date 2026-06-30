USA vs Bosnia Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Round of 32

USA ended Group D in first place after securing six points from three matches (W2, L1) following wins over Paraguay and Australia, and a loss against Turkiye when their fate was already sealed. Manager Mauricio Pochettino's side will look to push into the Round of 16 when facing Bosnia and Herzegovina, one of the best third-placed teams after notching four points in Group B (W1, D1, L1).

Kickoff for this Round of 32 matchup is scheduled for Wednesday, July 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Here are three best bets for this game, with an end-to-end matchup expected, with chances on both ends.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury report, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you bet.

USA vs. Bosnia Picks & Odds

Market Odds USA to win -250 SGP: Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score +170 USA over 5.5 corners -137 Christian Pulisic to score anytime +145 Correct score prediction USA 2-1 Bosnia

USA vs. Bosnia Best Bets

SGP: Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score +170

A noticeable trend across the games of both the United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina is that both teams have scored on a regular basis. Dating back to the friendly matches before the World Cup, this outcome happened in eight of the USA's last 10 games, and it also occurred in two of USA's three matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage. The lone exception happened in the 2-0 win over Australia. Meanwhile, all three of Bosnia's matches in the group stage saw both teams find the back of the net.

When it comes to the over 2.5 total goals market, that outcome has occurred in two of the USA's and Bosnia's matches in the current World Cup campaign. The U.S. defensive line is hard to fully trust despite their W2, L1 record so far, and Bosnia have enough quality in the final third to potentially unsettle the American defense. Meanwhile, Bosnia have conceded six times already in three games, including four against Switzerland. Combining both outcomes into a single-game parlay maximizes the returns.

USA over 5.5 corners -137

The United States employ a lot of width in their attack, with Sergino Dest, Antonee Robinson and Christian Pulisic all capable wide threats. The USA earned just three corners in their 4-1 win over Paraguay, but followed that with a combined 16 corner kicks against Australia and Turkiye. Having generated at least 6.5 total corners in those two games, the backing is on the USA to do that again, as they are a strong candidate to monopolize possession and play most of the match inside Bosnia's final third. Bosnia have given up plenty of corners as well, allowing nine to Canada, seven to Switzerland and five to Qatar.

Christian Pulisic to score anytime +145

Folarin Balogun has scored twice for the USA in the current World Cup campaign and should be the main attacking threat, but it would be wrong to rule out Christian Pulisic from making an impact as well. Even though the AC Milan forward has yet to score at this World Cup and has been limited to 77 minutes of action, he should play a prominent role in this game against a compact Bosnian defensive block. Spaces will be at a premium, so Pulisic's ability to create magic in the final third will be pivotal if the USA want to reach the Round of 16. Pulisic also has a knack for stepping up in big games and has an excellent scoring record with the Stars and Stripes, notching 33 goals in 88 caps.

USA vs. Bosnia Betting Picks

USA vs. Bosnia SGP: Over 2.5 and both teams to score: +170

USA vs. Bosnia Total Corners Bet (Best Bet): USA over 5.5 corners: -137

USA vs. Bosnia Anytime Goalscorer Bet (Best Bet): Christian Pulisic to score anytime +145

Visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for more sports betting picks and daily betting articles. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses by signing up at the best sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promos.