Get the latest USA vs Paraguay prediction, predicted lineups, team news and match preview for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group D opener on June 12.

USA vs Paraguay Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group D

The USA open their home 2026 World Cup on Friday night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles against Paraguay, in a Group D opener that carries the full weight of a nation's expectations. The last time these two met at a World Cup was 1930. Bert Patenaude scored a hat-trick for the USA that day, the first in World Cup history. The stakes now are considerably different.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino's side enters as favorites at home, with a group they should advance from, and the weight of a nation expecting more than a round-of-16 exit. Paraguay, under coach Gustavo Alfaro, arrive having gone unbeaten in eight matches including wins over Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay. They gave up 14 goals across all 18 CONMEBOL qualifiers, which tells you exactly what they are: a team that will make this difficult and wait for their moment.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, tactical matchup and a score prediction for Friday's Group D opener.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Friday, June 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood (Los Angeles), California

US Coverage (English):

TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo

Telemundo Streaming: Peacock

USA vs Paraguay Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

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USA Lineup Notes

Chris Richards is dealing with an ankle ligament injury suffered on May 17 and is the only doubt for the USMNT. Manager Pochettino said publicly that the next few days before the game are key for his assessment. If Richards cannot go, Miles Robinson or Mark McKenzie would step into the center-back partnership alongside Tim Ream. Check RotoWire's World Cup player news for Richards' confirmed status closer to kickoff.

No other USA players appear on the World Cup injury table.

The attack is healthy. Christian Pulisic starts on the left despite a difficult club season with AC Milan since December. His form for the national team has generally been better than his club numbers suggest, but the eight-match scoring drought for the USMNT is real and he will want to end it here. Folarin Balogun was outstanding in Ligue 1 with Monaco in the second half of the season and arrives in the kind of form that makes him dangerous against any back line. Giovanni Reyna is in the squad as an option off the bench after making the cut when Tanner Tessmann was shut down with a muscle strain late in the club season.

Paraguay Lineup Notes

Two Paraguay players appear on the World Cup injury table as of June 8. Check RotoWire's World Cup player news for any late updates.

Damian Bobadilla has been managing a knee issue but returned to full team training and should be an option and regular starter in the engine room during the competition. Julio Enciso suffered a thigh injury during the 4-0 victory against Nicaragua and is expected to miss this game, although he was spotted training with the ball, showing notable improvement ahead of the start of the competition.

Gustavo Gomez captains from center-back and is the most experienced defender on the squad. Roberto Fernandez starts in goal. Enciso provides the attacking wildcard off the bench or in behind Sanabria, with Diego Gomez the most technically capable midfielder in the group.

USA vs Paraguay Head-to-Head Record

The USA leads the all-time series with four wins, two draws and two losses. The most relevant result in recent history: the USA beat Paraguay 1-0 in the 2016 Copa America group stage on home soil, a Clint Dempsey goal settling it in the 27th minute. That Copa America was also played in the United States. The pattern of playing Paraguay at home in tournament conditions and finding it harder than expected is established.

The 1930 World Cup match remains the only previous tournament meeting between the two sides.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

Manager Pochettino has not settled on a formation. He used a 3-4-3 through much of the fall 2025 window, shifted to a 4-2-3-1 against Belgium in March and a 4-3-3 against Portugal. That is three different shapes across two March games, which is not the sign of a team with a clear tactical identity heading into a home World Cup. The Belgium result, a 5-2 loss in Atlanta, was genuinely alarming. Tim Ream looked his age. The second half defensively was a mess.

What the USA do have: Christian Pulisic as the creative focal point, Folarin Balogun as a striker who was one of the better forwards in Ligue 1 in the second half of the season, Weston McKennie's engine in midfield, and home crowd energy at SoFi on a Friday night that could carry them through a difficult patch.

Paraguay under coach Alfaro play 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-2. The plan is simple: two banks of four, no space between the lines, disrupt the USA's build-up and find Miguel Almiron in transition. Almiron is the engine of everything. When he is pressing and driving at defenders, Paraguay are dangerous. When they are sitting deep and absorbing, their counter runs through him almost exclusively. Antonio Sanabria and Diego Gomez give them different options up front, with Enciso's long-range shooting a genuine wild-card threat at any moment.

Paraguay scored 14 goals in 18 CONMEBOL qualifying matches. They are not here to outscore you.

USA vs Paraguay Odds

Sportsbook USA Draw Paraguay DraftKings -105 +245 +295 FanDuel -105 +230 +310 Bet365 -106 +240 +300 Hard Rock -105 +250 +300

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Key Matchups

Christian Pulisic vs Paraguay's Midfield Block

If the USA are going to break Paraguay down, it will run through Pulisic finding space between Paraguay's compact lines. He will not get it easily. Coach Alfaro's midfield duo of Andres Cubas and Bobadilla are built specifically to deny central space. But if Pulisic can receive on the half-turn and drive at the defensive block, Paraguay will be forced to commit and space opens for Balogun to exploit. Pulisic in good form is genuinely one of the better players at this tournament. The question is which version shows up.

Miguel Almiron vs USA's Full-backs

This is the counter-attacking threat the USA must account for. When Paraguay win the ball and Almiron has a 30-yard run at an exposed full-back, he is as dangerous as anyone in this group. Antonee Robinson at left-back is athletic and experienced enough, but the right side is unsettled, with Sergino Dest and Timothy Weah competing for the start, and whoever plays there is more liable to get caught if McKennie pushes too far forward. Coach Alfaro will look to target that right channel whenever the USA lose the ball high.

USA's Set Pieces vs Paraguay's Aerial Defense

The USA have underperformed from set pieces in manager Pochettino's tenure. Paraguay are not particularly large at the back. If McKennie, Miles Robinson and Balogun are arriving at corners and free kicks with purpose, this could be a productive area. Paraguay gave up six set-piece situations per game in CONMEBOL qualifying, which is higher than average for a defensive team.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

USA

Paraguay

USA vs Paraguay Prediction

I think the USA win, but I would not be surprised if this is 1-0 and uncomfortable for 70 minutes. Paraguay will sit deep, absorb and make the USA find a moment of quality to break through. That moment probably comes from Pulisic or Balogun in the second half when the game opens up. The crowd at SoFi will help.

The defensive question around Ream and Richards is the one thing that makes me hesitate. If Richards is out and Paraguay get a couple of chances in behind, this could be tighter than expected. Assuming Richards starts or McKenzie fills in competently, one goal should be enough.

Score Prediction: USA 1-0 Paraguay

Upcoming Fixtures

USA: June 16 vs Australia, Kansas City Stadium

Paraguay: June 16 vs Turkiye, Arlington Stadium

For the full Group D tactical breakdown, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Group D Preview.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.