Uzbekistan vs Colombia Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group K

Uzbekistan are at a World Cup for the first time in their history, and they have done it with a name on the touchline you would not expect: Fabio Cannavaro, Italy's 2006 World Cup-winning captain, is the man tasked with guiding the debutants. They open against a Colombia side that is one of the more talented teams in the tournament, in the thin air of the Estadio Azteca.

Colombia are clear favorites and rightly so, with James Rodriguez pulling the strings and Luis Diaz and Luis Suarez providing the cutting edge. Uzbekistan are organized and have a genuine star defender in Abdukodir Khusanov, but the gap in attacking quality is significant. This is a chance for Colombia to start strong, and for Uzbekistan to show they belong.

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, the tactical matchup and a score prediction for Wednesday night's Group K clash in Mexico City.

When & Where to Watch (USA)

Wednesday, June 17 at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

US Coverage (English):

TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Tubi (free), FOX Sports app

US Coverage (Spanish):

TV: Telemundo / Universo

Telemundo / Universo Streaming: Peacock

Uzbekistan vs Colombia Lineups & Injury News

Predicted Lineups & Starting XIs

RotoWire Soccer Lineups Widget RotoWire World Cup Lineups Colombia vs Uzbekistan Lineups update automatically. View All Confirmed Predicted Refresh

The predicted starting XIs are listed below and update automatically in the widget above as confirmed lineups drop. Lineups via RotoWire.

Uzbekistan predicted starting XI (3-4-2-1): Utkir Yusupov (GK); Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Abdulla Abdullaev (DEF); Sherzod Nasrullayev, Odiljon Hamrobekov, Otabek Shukurov, Farruh Sayfiyev (MID); Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Oston Urunov (AM); Eldor Shomurodov (FW).

Colombia predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Camilo Vargas (GK); Johan Mojica, Jhon Lucumi, Davinson Sanchez, Daniel Munoz (DEF); Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Puerta (DM); Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez, Jhon Arias (AM); Luis Suarez (FW).

Uzbekistan Lineup Notes

Three fitness concerns to monitor ahead of kickoff. Khojiakbar Alijonov's status is unclear per RotoWire's player news . Aziz Ganiev missed the last friendly and is doubtful. Jaloliddin Masharipov remains a significant doubt and is the most important of the three to watch, he is Uzbekistan's primary creative outlet and his absence would meaningfully change how they function in transition. Check the World Cup injury table and player news feed closer to kickoff for updates on all three.

Coach Fabio Cannavaro is expected to set up in a 3-4-2-1 built to be compact and hard to break down, which fits both his Italian defensive instincts and his squad's strengths. Utkir Yusupov starts in goal behind a back three marshaled by Abdukodir Khusanov, the standout talent of this group and a defender good enough to play at the highest club level. Abbosbek Fayzullaev is the creative hub, with Eldor Shomurodov, the team's most experienced and dangerous forward, leading the line. Uzbekistan's plan will be to defend in numbers, stay disciplined, and hit Colombia on the break, leaning on their organization to keep the game tight.

Colombia Lineup Notes

No Colombia players appear on the World Cup injury table. Check RotoWire's player news for any late updates.

Manager Nestor Lorenzo is expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Camilo Vargas in goal behind a back four of Johan Mojica, Jhon Lucumi, Davinson Sanchez and Daniel Munoz. The double pivot of Jefferson Lerma and Gustavo Puerta protects the back line and lets the attack go to work. And what an attack: James Rodriguez orchestrates from the 10, with Luis Diaz and Jhon Arias either side and Luis Suarez leading the line. Colombia have the creativity and the finishing to break down a deep block, and James in particular is the kind of player who can unlock a packed defense with one pass.

Uzbekistan vs Colombia Head-to-Head Record

There is no head-to-head record. The nations have never met at senior level, which is no surprise given this is Uzbekistan's first ever World Cup and only the beginning of their presence on this stage. Everything about this fixture is new for the debutants.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

This is an attack-versus-organization game, with the added wrinkle of altitude at the Azteca. Colombia will dominate the ball and look to break down a deep Uzbekistan block, using James Rodriguez to find pockets and Diaz to attack one-on-one. Manager Lorenzo's side has the patience and the quality in the final third to eventually create chances, and Suarez gives them a reliable focal point. The altitude is a factor for everyone, but Colombia's players are more accustomed to high-tempo, high-quality football than their opponents.

Uzbekistan's blueprint under coach Cannavaro is clear: sit in a compact back five, screen the midfield with Hamrobekov and Shukurov, and try to spring Shomurodov and Fayzullaev on the counter. Khusanov's quality at the back gives them a real chance of keeping things tight, and if they can frustrate Colombia and stay in the game past the hour, the debutants could nick something. But asking them to contain James, Diaz and Suarez for 90 minutes is a tall order.

I make Colombia clear favorites because the gap in attacking quality is wide, and their ability to break down a block is among the best in the group. Uzbekistan are organized enough to make it a grind, but I expect Colombia's quality to tell, especially once the game opens up.

Uzbekistan vs Colombia Odds

Colombia are clear favorites, with Uzbekistan a sizable underdog in their World Cup debut and the draw priced for a game Colombia are expected to control.

Sportsbook Uzbekistan Draw Colombia BetMGM +725 +375 -275 DraftKings +800 +370 -255 FanDuel +850 +370 -280 bet365 +750 +350 -250 Kalshi +837 +372 -276

Odds as of June 15 and likely to move. Shop the best lines at RotoWire's soccer betting odds page and claim bonuses using the best sportsbook promos.

Key Matchups

James Rodriguez vs Uzbekistan's Midfield Screen

The game runs through whether James can find space between Uzbekistan's lines. Hamrobekov and Shukurov have to stay disciplined and deny him the pocket where he does his damage, because if James gets time on the ball, he will pick apart even a well-organized block. It is the single most important battle on the pitch: contain James, and Uzbekistan have a chance; let him dictate, and Colombia roll.

Uzbekistan's best hope of staying in the game rests on Khusanov leading a back line that can handle Colombia's movement. His individual duel with Suarez, and the runs of Diaz off the shoulder, will test whether Uzbekistan's defense can hold its shape under sustained pressure. Khusanov is good enough to compete, whether the rest of the unit can match him is the question.

Set-Piece Takers

For a full breakdown of corner, free kick and penalty takers for all 48 teams, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers guide.

Uzbekistan

Colombia

Uzbekistan vs Colombia Prediction

Colombia are a class above in attack, and I expect James, Diaz and Suarez to create more than enough to win this comfortably, even against an organized Uzbekistan side and even at altitude. The debutants will defend deep and could keep it respectable for a while behind Khusanov, but the gap in quality is too wide. Colombia control the game and pull clear in the second half.

Score Prediction: Uzbekistan 0-2 Colombia

Upcoming Fixtures

Uzbekistan: June 23 vs Portugal, NRG Stadium (Houston)

Colombia: June 23 vs DR Congo, Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)

For the full Group K tactical breakdown and odds, see RotoWire's 2026 World Cup group previews.

For more coverage, visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for predicted lineups, fantasy rankings, set pieces, betting picks, odds and daily recaps throughout the tournament.