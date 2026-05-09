Get the latest West Ham vs Arsenal prediction, odds, lineups and best bets. Includes team news and betting analysis for this Premier League clash.

West Ham United vs Arsenal Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW36)

West Ham United host Arsenal on Sunday at London Stadium in a pivotal Premier League Gameweek 36 London derby, with major implications at both ends of the table.

West Ham are battling to avoid relegation, sitting one point behind 17th-place Tottenham, while Arsenal need eight points from their remaining matches to secure their first Premier League title in 21 years.

Looking for a West Ham United vs Arsenal prediction?

This preview covers predicted lineups, injury news, head-to-head history, betting odds and a score prediction for Sunday's Premier League showdown.

When & Where to Watch (USA/UK)

Sunday, May 9 at 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. local

US Coverage:

TV Channels: USA Network

USA Network Streaming: Peacock

UK Coverage:

TV Channels: Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event Streaming: NOW (via Sky Sports day/month pass)

NOW (via Sky Sports day/month pass) Radio: BBC Radio 5 Live.

West Ham United vs Arsenal Head-to-Head Record

West Ham United and Arsenal have met on 154 occasions, dating back to 1906 when Arsenal , then known as Woolwich Arsenal, hosted a 1-1 FA Cup 1st Round draw at Manor Ground in Plumstead.

The Gunners earned a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture and lead the all-time series, winning 75 times and drawing on 41 occasions.

Fixture Trivia

Question: In 10 career Premier League appearances (10 starts) for West Ham United, how many goal contributions did Declan Rice generate versus Arsenal?

Gameweek 35 Trivia: Across 33 appearances for Manchester United versus Liverpool, how many goal contributions did Michael Carrick provide?

Zero.

West Ham United vs Arsenal Odds & Prediction

Arsenal enter this matchup as heavy visiting favorites in a matchup of opposite ends of the table.

Moneyline Odds

DraftKings: West Ham United +425, Draw +330, Arsenal -170

FanDuel: West Ham United +440, Draw +320, Arsenal -185

BetMGM: West Ham United +425, Draw +300, Arsenal -160

Bet365: West Ham United +425, Draw +310, Arsenal -167

Visit RotoWire all season for exclusive sports betting picks and our weekly Premier League betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses by signing up at the best sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promos.

West Ham United vs Arsenal Recent Form

West Ham United (LWDWL) have taken seven points from their last five Premier League fixtures in an effort to stave off relegation. Across the five-match stretch, the Hammers have failed to score in three fixtures.

Arsenal (WWDWL) secured their place in the 2026 Champions League final via a midweek 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid (2-1 aggregate). The Gunners have kept a clean sheet in three of their last five league clashes.

Tactical Analysis & Formations

West Ham United most often deploy a 4-4-1-1 system under manager Nuno Espirito Santo. When defending deep in their own half, look for the Hammers to drop into a five-man backline. Once possession is won, look for West Ham to quickly transition into attack through quick passes into the wide areas to their fleet footed full-backs and wingers.

Arsenal continue to deploy their high-possession system, built around midfield control and sustained possession. Expect manager Mikel Arteta to use a base 4-2-3-1 formation, giving his team the ability to control the ball and push forward in front of goalkeeper David Raya.

West Ham United vs Arsenal Lineups & Injury News

Premier League Predicted & Confirmed Lineups

West Ham United Injury News & Lineup Notes

For a squad mired in the relegation battle with just three fixtures remaining, West Ham are miraculously at full health as they prepare for Sunday's critical clash.

Arsenal Injury News & Lineup Notes

Mikel Arteta is also pleased to find the Arsenal squad at near full health.

Sunday's fixture will come too soon for Jurrien Timber (ankle) who has missed nearly two months and has yet to resume training. Mikel Merino (foot) has also been ruled out by the manager, though the attacking-midfielder could return before the conclusion of the campaign.

Key Matchups

Gyokeres' physical nature allows him to seal-off defenders and create space in and around the goalmouth, giving the Arsenal attack a focal point as they break down deep-lying defenses. Across his last five Premier League appearances (two starts), the physical forward has scored four goals from 10 shots (six on goal).

Opposing the Arsenal No. 9, Santo is likely to deploy the imposing duo Disasi and Mavropanos who measure 6'3" and 6'4" respectively. The Hammers will likely depend upon the central defenders to both clear their lines and pick key passes to alleviate pressure following long spells of defending.

With West Ham expected to play smash-and-grab home football in a London Derby, the ability of their wide attackers to outpace the Arsenal defense will be critical. With Jurrien Timber (ankle) still on the sidelines, Arteta is likely to be forced to deploy Mosquera or Myles Lewis-Skelly at right full-back.

Arsenal's ability to pin Summerville deep in his own half for the majority of the 90 minutes Sunday is likely to have an outsized impact on whether West Ham are able to keep the fixture in the balance as it fades to the waning stages. Across his last five Premier League appearances (five starts), Summerville has scored once and created eight chances from 11 shots (one on goal) and 19 crosses (four accurate).

Man of the Match

Bukayo Saka exudes the persistent Arsenal spirit that has brought the Gunners to the precipice of both Premier League and Champions League glory. The Arsenal academy product netted the decisive goal in the midweek Champions League Semifinal win over Atletico Madrid and scored in their most recent 3-0 league win over Fulham.

Given his importance in the Arsenal squad, expect Saka to play a critical role in Arteta's selection as the Gunners seek to claim a double. As he did in the reverse fixture, I back Saka to score at least once Sunday from multiple attempts at goal.

West Ham United vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal's attacking quality should prove too much for a West Ham side battling near the bottom of the table.

West Ham United 1 - Arsenal 4

UPCOMING FIXTURES

West Ham United: May 17 at Newcastle

Arsenal: May 18 vs Burnley