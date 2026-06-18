World Cup 2026 Fan Invasion Index: Which Host Cities Get Overwhelmed By Visiting Fanbases?

See which World Cup 2026 host cities face the biggest fan takeovers with rankings based on matchups, diaspora, flight demand and hotels.
June 18, 2026
World Cup 2026 Fan Invasion Index: Which Host Cities Get Overwhelmed By Visiting Fanbases?
June 18, 2026
World Cup

Scotland's Tartan Army became the first foreign force to occupy Massachusetts since the British evacuated in 1776. And drank the Bay State dry in the process. Japanese fans showed their Texas hosts how to be the perfect guests by cleaning up after Japan's draw against the Netherlands at Jerry World. The Norwegians turned the southeast corner of Boston/Gillette Stadium into a rowing machine. Our World Cup 2026 Fan Invasion Index puts a number on which host cities are the most overwhelmed by visiting fanbases. 

The 2026 World Cup began in June and RotoWire is releasing projections, game previews, lineups and more in the days leading up to each match.

Fans from Europe and elsewhere are experiencing the joys of retail establishments such as Buc-ee's, Waffle House, Chick-Fil-A and hometown Kansas City barbecue for the first time. 

But not all invasions are prominent on social media. The numbers tell a different story than what you may have seen on Instagram or TikTok. Our World Cup 2026 Fan Invasion Index measures each city's World Cup schedule, the highest percentage of population in each city born in the nations participating on site, flight demand and hotel pressure. 

See our round-by-round predictions for the 2026 World Cup from group stages to the final

World Cup 2026: Fan Invasion Index Cities Ranked

An estimated 1.24M international visitors are projected in the U.S. thanks to the World Cup games here. And 40% of stadium attendance will have international roots, according to Oxford Economics

We scored each World Cup host city from 0-100 using the four data points noted above. Here is the breakdown. 

2026 FIFA World Cup
Fan Invasion Index
Which host cities get overwhelmed by visiting fanbases? Scored 0–100 across four inputs: match schedule (35%), diaspora population (30%), flight demand (20%) & hotel pressure (15%).
Miami
#1 Fan Invasion City
97
Miami Peak Score
Dallas
Most Matches (9)
Houston
#1 YoY Flight Demand
Scoring:
Match Schedule 35%
Diaspora Pop. 30%
Flight Demand 20%
Hotel Pressure 15%
# City Score Invasion Bar
1
Miami
USA — 7 matches, incl. QF
97
2
New York / NJ
USA — 8 matches, incl. Final
95
3
Dallas
USA — 9 matches, incl. SF
91
4
Los Angeles
USA — 8 matches, incl. QF
89
5
Boston
USA — 7 matches
87
6
Houston
USA — 7 matches, incl. R16
86
7
Mexico City
Mexico — 6 matches, incl. R16
84
8
Philadelphia
USA — 7 matches, incl. R16
82
9
Atlanta
USA — 9 matches, incl. SF
79
10
Kansas City
USA — 6 matches
72
11
Toronto
Canada — 6 matches
69
12
Guadalajara
Mexico — 5 matches
66
13
San Francisco
USA — 6 matches
63
14
Seattle
USA — 5 matches
59
15
Vancouver
Canada — 4 matches
55
16
Monterrey
Mexico — 5 matches
52
🇺🇸 Miami
97
Match Schedule (35%)
34
Diaspora Pop. (30%)
29
Flight Demand (20%)
19
Hotel Pressure (15%)
15
🇺🇸 New York / NJ
95
Match Schedule (35%)
33
Diaspora Pop. (30%)
27
Flight Demand (20%)
19
Hotel Pressure (15%)
14
🇺🇸 Dallas
91
Match Schedule (35%)
35
Diaspora Pop. (30%)
26
Flight Demand (20%)
18
Hotel Pressure (15%)
12
🇺🇸 Los Angeles
89
Match Schedule (35%)
32
Diaspora Pop. (30%)
29
Flight Demand (20%)
17
Hotel Pressure (15%)
11
🇺🇸 Boston
87
Match Schedule (35%)
30
Diaspora Pop. (30%)
24
Flight Demand (20%)
18
Hotel Pressure (15%)
13
🇺🇸 Houston
86
Match Schedule (35%)
30
Diaspora Pop. (30%)
25
Flight Demand (20%)
20
Hotel Pressure (15%)
11
🇲🇽 Mexico City
84
Match Schedule (35%)
32
Diaspora Pop. (30%)
29
Flight Demand (20%)
12
Hotel Pressure (15%)
11
🇺🇸 Philadelphia
82
Match Schedule (35%)
29
Diaspora Pop. (30%)
25
Flight Demand (20%)
17
Hotel Pressure (15%)
11
🇺🇸 Atlanta
79
Match Schedule (35%)
32
Diaspora Pop. (30%)
22
Flight Demand (20%)
15
Hotel Pressure (15%)
10
🇺🇸 Kansas City
72
Match Schedule (35%)
26
Diaspora Pop. (30%)
20
Flight Demand (20%)
16
Hotel Pressure (15%)
10
🇨🇦 Toronto
69
Match Schedule (35%)
24
Diaspora Pop. (30%)
27
Flight Demand (20%)
10
Hotel Pressure (15%)
8
🇲🇽 Guadalajara
66
Match Schedule (35%)
23
Diaspora Pop. (30%)
25
Flight Demand (20%)
10
Hotel Pressure (15%)
8
🇺🇸 San Francisco
63
Match Schedule (35%)
22
Diaspora Pop. (30%)
23
Flight Demand (20%)
11
Hotel Pressure (15%)
7
🇺🇸 Seattle
59
Match Schedule (35%)
20
Diaspora Pop. (30%)
18
Flight Demand (20%)
13
Hotel Pressure (15%)
8
🇨🇦 Vancouver
55
Match Schedule (35%)
19
Diaspora Pop. (30%)
20
Flight Demand (20%)
9
Hotel Pressure (15%)
7
🇲🇽 Monterrey
52
Match Schedule (35%)
18
Diaspora Pop. (30%)
17
Flight Demand (20%)
10
Hotel Pressure (15%)
7
Sources: Sojern YoY flight data via CNBC (June 2026) • US Census ACS B05006 (diaspora) • Tourism Economics • FIFA match schedule • Sam Adams Taproom / NBC Boston (Boston beer data)

Each city is scored 0–100 across four data points:

  • Match schedule (35%): Who's playing, how many matches, knockout stage presence
  • Diaspora population (30%): US Census ACS foreign-born population by metro, cross-referenced to nations playing in that city 
  • Flight demand (20%): Sojern YoY inbound flight booking data by host city (publicly cited, June 2026) 
  • Hotel pressure (15%): Modeled from stadium capacity x away-fan percentage vs. known metro room inventory

Breaking Down The Fan Invasion Index 

Miami tops our World Cup 2026 Fan Invasion Index with a near-perfect score of 97 out of 100. Miami stands at the crossroads of North, Central and South America. South Florida has become a new home for thousands of people from Brazil. Miami/Hard Rock Stadium serves as a home-away-from-home for Team Brazil in its game against Scotland. 

New York/New Jersey, not surprisingly, comes in a close second. The Big Apple and its surrounding environs are America's original Melting Pot. Any team playing at MetLife Stadium will enjoy hearty support. 

In Boston, not only did the Scots drink the Commonwealth dry, their Tartan Army marched anywhere and everywhere. And enjoyed a takeover of the bleachers at Fenway Park. The Sam Adams Boston Tap Room confirmed 4x its normal weekend consumption this past weekend when the Scots were in town. 

There are an estimated 7-8 million Mexican-Americans living in Southern California. Mexico, however, plays all of its Group A matches south of the border in Mexico City or at Estadio Guadalajara. 

Kansas City ranks 10th overall but scores highest among "unexpected" cities. The Argentine fans who traveled to K.C. were rewarded with a Lionel Messi Masterpiece. Soccer's resident GOAT talleied a hat-trick in Argentina's opener.

Using the official rosters for each country competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, RotoWire.com also calculated the average age for each qualifying Men's World Cup team.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Bill Speros
Bill is an award-winning journalist and editor whose career includes stops at USA Today Sports Network / Golfweek, Cox Media, ESPN, Orlando Sentinel and Denver Post. He's been covering the North American regulated gambling market for almost a decade and has his finger on the pulse for all industry news involving sportsbooks, online casinos, prediction markets and more. Bill placed his first bet at age 11, and his first job was as a paper boy delivering the Boston Herald and Boston Globe. By age 16, he was playing blackjack and getting comped drinks on the Las Vegas Strip. When home, his weekend rotation included trips to Wonderland Greyhound Park and Raynham Greyhound Park. After 30 years in legacy media, Bill wedded his passion for journalism and storytelling with a lifetime of wagering by working at Gambling.com.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other Soccer fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

DFS Latest

DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Thursday, June 18
DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Thursday, June 18
Our DraftKings DFS World Cup picks for Thursday, June 18. Canada headline a four-game slate as the biggest favorite, with cash and GPP plays throughout.
June 17th
DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Wednesday, June 17
DraftKings DFS World Cup Picks for Wednesday, June 17
Our DraftKings DFS World Cup picks for Wednesday, June 17. Portugal and Colombia headline a four-game slate as the top teams to target, with cash and GPP plays.
June 16th