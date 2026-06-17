Build your 2026 World Cup Fantasy Matchday 2 Wildcard squad with top picks from Brazil, France, Egypt and Ecuador, plus the best differentials to target.

2026 World Cup Fantasy Matchday 2 Wildcard Team & Best Differentials

Matchday 2 of World Cup Fantasy brings the first major chance to reshape squads, and the Wildcard is already in play for managers who want to attack the best fixtures.

Brazil and France stand out as the two teams to build around this round, facing Haiti and Iraq in what look like the most favorable fixtures on the board. Egypt and Ecuador also offer strong fantasy appeal, while a few lower-owned players could provide valuable scouting bonus upside.

Below is a look at the best World Cup Fantasy Wildcard team for Matchday 2, followed by six differentials who could help managers gain ground.

Join the RotoWire Soccer FIFA World Cup Fantasy group!

Best World Cup Fantasy Wildcard Team for Matchday 2

Brazil and France are the foundation of this Wildcard squad, with both countries getting five representatives due to their excellent Matchday 2 fixtures. Brazil face Haiti, while France meet Iraq, giving both teams some of the clearest paths to goals and clean-sheet potential.

Egypt also have a strong run on paper, with New Zealand and Iran next on the schedule. That makes Emam Ashour a smart budget enabler, especially in a Wildcard build where every bit of salary matters.

Enner Valencia also makes the squad, partly because of his scouting bonus potential and partly because of the matchup against Curacao. Curacao conceded seven goals in Matchday 1 and could be there for the taking again.

Marc Cucurella keeps his place after a Matchday 1 performance that arguably deserved an attacking return. With that level of involvement, he looks worth persisting with, especially at his price.

Reece James and Harry Kane both make the cut now that England's toughest group-stage assignment against Croatia is out of the way, opening up a kinder run of fixtures.

Rounding out the squad are two of the best all-around options in the game: Joshua Kimmich and Bruno Fernandes. Both are capable of contributing at both ends of the pitch and offer reliable routes to fantasy points regardless of how the match script develops.

This Wildcard squad leans heavily into fixtures rather than reputation, prioritizing teams with the clearest paths to goals across the next two Matchdays. It is an aggressive build, but in a short tournament format, getting ahead early matters more than playing it safe.

2026 World Cup Fantasy Matchday 2 Wildcard Team

Best World Cup Fantasy Differentials for Matchday 2

With ownership likely to cluster heavily around the obvious France and Brazil picks this round, these six players could offer real value without the same level of competition for places in your squad.

Hernan Galindez, Ecuador ($4.2m)

Galindez brings a genuine scouting bonus opportunity if he keeps a clean sheet against Curacao, who look like one of the weaker sides in the tournament. At this price point, a shutout is very much within reach for one of the more defensive sides in the World Cup.

Marcos Llorente, Spain ($5.5m)

Llorente is the kind of pick who should not be this overlooked: a Spanish defender with a likely starting spot, at least for this game, sitting close to 5% ownership. There's always a chance Pedro Porro starts, but if Spain preferred him in this spot, he likely would have been in the XI against a weaker Cape Verde side.

If Llorente stays below that threshold against Saudi Arabia, he is close to a no-brainer for Matchday 2. Even if ownership creeps up, he remains an attacking outlet for one of the strongest teams in the competition.

Ladislav Krejci, Czech Republic ($4.4m)

Krejci gets a kind matchup against South Africa, who looked toothless in their opening game. He already found the net in Matchday 1 and offers genuine set-piece threat, putting the scouting bonus firmly in play if he gets another return.

Emam Ashour, Egypt ($4.6m)

Ashour already has a goal to his name from the first round and remains a brilliant budget enabler. He is particularly useful in Wildcard builds because his low price allows managers to upgrade elsewhere across the squad.

Mohamed Salah, Egypt ($10m)

Salah being a scouting bonus candidate is remarkable for a player of his stature, yet he remains under 5% owned. With Egypt facing New Zealand, the lowest-ranked side in the tournament, this should be their easiest game of the group stage. If Egypt find the net, Salah is likely to be heavily involved.

Enner Valencia, Ecuador ($10m)

Valencia rounds out the list after Curacao were exposed badly in their opener, conceding seven goals. As Ecuador's talisman, Valencia should see no shortage of chances to add to his tally, with the scouting bonus also in play.

World Cup Fantasy Matchday 2 Strategy

The main decision for Matchday 2 is whether to chase the obvious fixtures or take a few calculated risks around them. Brazil and France should be popular for good reason, but that also means differentials from Egypt, Ecuador, Spain and Czech Republic could be valuable if they hit.

For Wildcard managers, the best approach is to build around the strongest fixtures while leaving room for players with low ownership and clear bonus upside. Matchday 2 is still early enough to be aggressive, and taking advantage of underpriced or under-owned players could be the difference between holding rank and making a real move.

2026 World Cup Coverage Hub