Best Fantasy World Cup picks for the Round of 16, including Mbappe, Kane and Messi as essentials plus six low-owned differentials to gain an edge before the quarterfinals.

2026 World Cup Fantasy Round of 16: Best Players & Differentials

The 2026 World Cup reaches the Round of 16, and the Fantasy World Cup game enters its most important reset point yet. Eight ties remain before the quarterfinals, and with unlimited transfers available, managers have the chance to reshape their squads entirely around the teams most likely to advance deep into the bracket.

This guide covers the best Fantasy World Cup players for the Round of 16 and the top low-owned differentials.

Before you finalise your squad, check the latest World Cup player news and predicted lineups, and lean on the World Cup depth charts to confirm who is starting.

6 Essential Players to Own for the Round of 16

With the tournament reaching the business end, the pool of essential picks is narrowing, and a handful of names feel close to non-negotiable regardless of how your squad is currently set up.

Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m) leads the list once again. 50 points across four games and yet to blank in a single match, Mbappe has been the standout performer of this World Cup. France face Paraguay in what looks like the most comfortable fixture on the entire slate, and he will be expected to lead from the front.

Michael Olise ($10m) earns the spot alongside Mbappe as the French double up. He picked up 10 points in the last round and arguably could have had more, and with Paraguay the opponents, the French attack is set up beautifully for another big haul. Olise also appears to edge Dembele for minutes at this stage, which makes him the slightly safer pick of the two.

Harry Kane ($10.5m) has five goals in four games and continues to be the heartbeat of England's attack. The fixture against Mexico is a step up in difficulty compared to recent rounds, but omitting Kane entirely feels like an unnecessary risk given his consistency throughout the tournament.

Lionel Messi ($10m) needs little justification at this point. One of the standout players of the entire competition, and at this stage of a World Cup, keeping Messi out of the side almost irrespective of the fixture feels like a gamble most managers should not be taking.

Vinicius Junior ($10m) is the pick of the Brazilian attack and offers a genuine alternative captaincy option outside of the obvious names. He has blanked only once in four games so far, making him about as reliable a premium asset as the game currently offers.

Finally, at least one French defender feels essential this round. France are the overwhelming bookmakers' favourites to keep a clean sheet across all quarter final fixtures, and with that level of defensive backing, doubling up at the back is a perfectly sound strategy. Mike Maignan is also worth considering as a credible alternative in goal for those who want French representation between the posts rather than in the outfield.

Best Fantasy World Cup Differentials to Own for the Round of 16

With most of the premium names already heavily owned at this stage of the tournament, the differential hunt becomes more important than ever. Here are six picks that offer genuine upside while keeping the scouting bonus firmly in play.

Noussair Mazraoui ($4.4m, Morocco, 1.7%) stands out at the back, with Morocco carrying a decent chance of a clean sheet against Canada. He has already contributed an assist in this tournament too, giving him a credible route to points from both ends of the pitch at a very affordable price.

Lucas Digne ($5m, France, 0.9%) is arguably the most interesting name on the list. France have shown throughout this tournament why they are considered favourites, and almost their entire starting eleven now sits above the 5% ownership threshold. Digne is the rare exception, the only French defensive asset still under the mark, and with Deschamps showing little reason to change a winning lineup that kept a clean sheet last round, he offers a cheap route into the side with the best clean sheet odds this week and the scouting bonus on offer.

Djed Spence ($4.5m, England, 0.6%) remains one of the most differential defensive picks in the game. The injury to Reece James has helped cement his place in the side, and he looks the only England defensive option below 5% who can realistically be backed to start.

Douglas Santos ($4.3m, Brazil, 3.3%) continues to be an underrated route into the Brazilian side for those looking beyond Vinicius, offering solid value at a price point that frees up funds elsewhere.

Leandro Trossard ($6.6m, Belgium, 4.4%) is probably the standout attacking differential available right now. A 17 point haul earlier in the tournament underlines his ceiling, and with attacking differentials genuinely hard to find at this stage, he stands out clearly.

Brahim Diaz ($6.4m, Morocco, 3%) rounds out the list. While Saibari has grabbed the headlines for Morocco, Diaz has quietly registered two attacking returns in the tournament and has flown somewhat under the radar as a result. A favourable fixture against Canada sets him up nicely for another contribution, with the scouting bonus in play too.

Final Thoughts: Building Your Fantasy World Cup Round of 16 Squad

The Round of 16 is the most important transfer window of the Fantasy World Cup so far. With unlimited transfers available, managers should build around premium players from teams expected to reach the quarterfinals, then use low-owned differentials to create separation from the field.

Check the World Cup injury table and confirmed lineups before deadline, and use daily projections and the World Cup cheat sheets to fine-tune your bench order. The gaps in quality are at their widest right now, so a well-built squad this round sets the tone for the rest of the knockouts.

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