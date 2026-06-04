RotoWire.com has built a tool that allows you to pick players from any World Cup squad (1966-2026) and build your ultimate XI. Our free 2026 World Cup simulator runs the result. 400 squads, 3200+ players.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the largest in history -- 48 teams, 104 games, and three host nations. Which country lifts the trophy in July? That depends on who you ask. But here's a better question: if you could build a World Cup team from any squad in history, how far would you go?

That's the premise behind RotoWire's World Cup Simulator. Spin the machine, get a nation and a year -- Brazil 1970, France 1998, Argentina 2022 -- and draft one player from that squad. Build a full XI across 400 squads stretching from England 1966 to the 2026 field, then simulate how far your team would go. The result depends entirely on who you pick and how well you draft around them.

The 2026 World Cup begins in June and RotoWire will be releasing projections, game previews, lineups and more in the weeks and months leading up to the tournament.

Road To The Cup Final Draft Game Road To The Cup Final 400 squads · 1966–2026 · Build your all-time World Cup XI and see how far you go in 2026 Your XI — 0/11 filled GK DEF DEF DEF DEF MID MID MID ATT ATT ATT ⚽ Build Your World Cup XI Spin the slot machine to land on a random nation and World Cup year. Pick one legend from that squad, assign them to your lineup, and keep going until all 11 slots are filled. Then find out how far your team goes in 2026. 1 Spin to get a nation + World Cup year — 400 combos from 1966–2026 2 Choose one player: GK, top 3 DEF, top 3 MID, top 3 ATT 3 Assign your pick to any open GK, DEF, MID or ATT slot 4 2 skips available. Same player can't be drafted twice. 1 × GK 4 × DEF 3 × MID 3 × ATT Start Drafting

How the World Cup Simulator Works

The simulator gives you 11 spins to fill a standard XI: one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three attackers. Each spin lands on a random nation and World Cup year. You choose one player from that squad -- or skip and spin again (two skips total).

Players are rated on a 1–10 scale based on their actual performance at that specific World Cup. A 10 means a tournament-defining performance: Pelé at Brazil 1970, Maradona at Argentina 1986, Zidane at France 1998. An 8 is excellent -- the backbone of a good squad. A 6 is a solid fringe player from a mid-tier nation.

Once your XI is complete, the simulator scores your team out of 100. The higher your average rating -- and the more elite players (9s and 10s) you've collected -- the further your team advances. Hit 71+ and you're World Champions. Fall below 44 and you're going home in the group stage.

The dataset covers 3,200+ real players across all 400 World Cup squads from 1966 through 2026. Every player is real. Every rating is based on their actual tournament.

Using the official rosters for each country competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, RotoWire.com calculated the average age for each qualifying Men's World Cup team.

2026 World Cup Predictions: Who Has the Best Shot?

Argentina arrive in North America as defending champions and heavy favorites, with Lionel Messi -- leading what could be his final World Cup campaign -- still capable of carrying a team through a knockout bracket. The squad is deep beyond Messi too: Emiliano Martínez, Rodrigo De Paul, Julián Álvarez, and Enzo Fernández give them a genuine engine in every phase.

France are the form team. Kylian Mbappé is the best player in the world on current evidence, and the supporting cast -- Aurélien Tchouaméni, William Saliba, Bradley Barcola, Mike Maignan -- is arguably stronger than the squad that won in 2018. If they stay healthy, Les Bleus are the likeliest team to end Argentina's reign.

England enter as perpetual contenders who have never quite delivered. Under Thomas Tuchel, they have the players to go all the way -- Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice -- but the weight of expectation has historically been England's biggest obstacle.

Germany (Musiala, Wirtz), Brazil (Vinicius Júnior, Rodrygo), and Portugal (Rúben Dias, Bruno Fernandes, with Cristiano Ronaldo potentially in his final act) round out the realistic contenders. The 48-team format means more room for upsets, and 2022 showed that no traditional power is guaranteed to exit the group stage unscathed.

See our round-by-round predictions for the 2026 World Cup from group stages to the final.

The Greatest World Cup Players of All Time

The simulator's 10-rated players represent the 33 most dominant individual World Cup performances since 1966. Landing one on a spin is the difference between a semifinal exit and lifting the trophy. Here are the players you're hoping to draft:

1960s–1970s

Pelé (Brazil 1970): Six appearances, four goals, and a performance widely considered the finest in World Cup history. The 1970 Brazil squad is the gold standard -- if you spin it, Pelé is the pick.

Jairzinho (Brazil 1970): Scored in every single game -- all six -- including the final. One of the most complete attacking performances the tournament has ever seen.

Gerd Müller (West Germany 1970 and 1974): The original predatory striker. Ten goals at 1970, four more in the '74 final. Der Bomber gets a 10 at both tournaments.

Johan Cruyff (Netherlands 1974): Total football personified. Cruyff orchestrated the most influential World Cup campaign by a team that didn't win it -- Dutch football's shadow has stretched over the game ever since.

Franz Beckenbauer (West Germany 1974): The Kaiser won the tournament as captain, playing libero at a level that changed how the position was understood.

1980s–1990s

Diego Maradona (Argentina 1986) The Hand of God and the Goal of the Century in the same game. Maradona at Mexico '86 is the single greatest individual World Cup tournament: five goals, five assists, and Argentina didn't look like they could score without him because they mostly couldn't.

Salvatore Schillaci (Italy 1990): Six goals from the bench call-up nobody saw coming. Schillaci's Notti Magiche is the defining romance of the World Cup era.

Romário (Brazil 1994): Five goals, relentlessly clinical, and the engine of the only Brazil side to win a World Cup without playing particularly beautiful football. Paired with Bebeto, they were untouchable.

Zinedine Zidane (France 1998 and 2006): Two headers in the final to win it in 1998; one of the great individual tournaments in 2006, ended by the headbutt heard around the world. The only player in the dataset to earn a 10 at two separate World Cups.

2000s–2020s

Ronaldo (Brazil 2002): Eight goals including a brace in the final. The redemption arc from 1998's mystery illness to scoring the winning goal in Yokohama is one of sport's great stories.

Lionel Messi (Argentina 2014 and 2022): Near-misses and heartbreak in 2014; in 2022 he finally completed the collection, delivering a performance against France in the final that most people who watched it consider the greatest individual game in World Cup history.

Kylian Mbappé (France 2018 and 2022): A hat-trick in the final -- in a losing cause -- at 2022. Four goals in 2018 as a teenager. The only player in the current 2026 squad rated 10 in the simulator, projecting the tournament performance needed to win it.

World Cup History: 400 Squads from 1966 to 2026

The simulator's dataset covers every FIFA World Cup from England 1966 through the 2026 tournament in North America -- 15 tournaments, 400 squads, and 3,200+ individual players. Every squad entry is real. Every stat (appearances and goals at that specific tournament) is sourced from official records.

Tier 1 nations (the traditional powers and memorable sides) get 10-player rosters: one goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders, and three attackers. Tier 2 nations (first-time qualifiers, one-and-done appearances) get a six-player squad. The ratings reflect how each player actually performed at that World Cup, not their career reputation.

That means you can spin West Germany 1974 and draft Beckenbauer, or you can spin Australia 1974 and get Steve Sumner. The luck of the spin is the point — constraint-based drafting forces creative XI construction you'd never attempt in a free-pick format.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the best player in World Cup history?

In terms of tournament impact, Pelé (1970), Maradona (1986), and Zidane (1998/2006) are the most commonly cited. The simulator rates all three at 10. Messi at 2022 is in the same conversation after his performance against France in the final. Miroslav Klose holds the all-time scoring record with 16 World Cup goals.

Which country has won the most World Cups?

Brazil lead with five titles (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002), followed by Germany and Italy with four each, and Argentina with three (1978, 1986, 2022). France (1998, 2018) and Uruguay (1930, 1950) have two apiece.

How does the World Cup simulator scoring work?

Your squad score is calculated from the average rating of your 11 players, with bonuses for elite players: each 9-rated player adds 1.5 points, each 10-rated player adds 3 points. The scale runs from 30 to 100. Scoring 71 or above means you've assembled a champions-grade XI. Below 44, and even the group stage is a stretch.

Can I get the same player twice?

No. Once a player is drafted, they're locked out for the rest of your session. You can still spin the same nation and year again -- there are other players available -- but each individual player can only appear once in your XI.

Which World Cup squads have the most high-rated players?

Brazil 1970 (Pelé, Jairzinho, Carlos Alberto Torres, Gérson, Rivelino, Tostão), France 1998 (Zidane, Thierry Henry, Lilian Thuram, Fabien Barthez), and Argentina 1986 (Maradona, Jorge Valdano, Jorge Burruchaga) are the richest spins in the dataset. West Germany 1974 and Netherlands 1974 also pack multiple 9s and 10s.

Start Building Your XI

There's no format quite like the World Cup for compressing football history into a single summer. The simulator is built on that history -- every tournament since 1966, every squad that made it, every player who showed up when it mattered.

Spin it. Draft wisely. And see if you can build a team good enough to go all the way.