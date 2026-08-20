Aaron Anselmino Injury: Back in the fold after scare

Anselmino (undisclosed) is available for Monday's season opener against Fulham, according to coach Xabi Alonso. "With the other players, let's see. We will check and assess them, but for sure because of the World Cup they came back a little bit later and will need a little more time, but they are all available and can be selected in the line-up against Fulham, for sure."

Anselmino was forced off in tears during a preseason friendly against Johor Darul Ta'zim, the latest in a string of hamstring problems that have followed him since his move from Boca Juniors in 2024, including a disrupted loan spell split between Dortmund and Strasbourg. Clearing this scare and being deemed fit for the opener marks a rare bit of good injury news for the young defender as he looks to finally settle into a groove at Chelsea.