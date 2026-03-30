Aaron Anselmino Injury: Back in training ahead of Nice

Anselmino (hamstring) was spotted back in full team training Monday and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Nice, according to Cyril Olives Berthet of L'Equipe.

Anselmino has been plagued by physical issues dating back to his time at Dortmund, and his stop-start stint at Racing has seen him manage just 23 minutes of league action over the last three months. Getting back on the pitch for a full session is a real step forward, and if he comes through the final days of the week clean, Saturday's clash against Nice could mark his return to the fold. His comeback would give Racing's back line a genuine boost heading into the final stretch, with Andrew Omobamidele having held down the fort admirably during his absence.