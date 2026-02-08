Anselmino recently switched clubs after being recalled from his loan at Dortmund and immediately sent back out on loan to Strasbourg for the rest of the season. The defender arrived in Alsace carrying a thigh injury and is still not fully up to speed, as he was limited to partial training sessions this week. He is expected to return to full team training towards the end of next week and could push to be an option for Saturday's clash against Marseille. The Argentinian is projected to lock down a regular starting spot in central defense for Racing, making his recovery timeline something the staff will be watching closely.