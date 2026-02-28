Aaron Anselmino Injury: Needs to be assessed

Anselmino (hamstring) is dealing with a discomfort and needs to be assessed next week, coach Gary O'Neil said in a press conference, according to L'Equipe.

Anselmino has logged just two minutes since arriving in Strasbourg during the winter transfer window, and it may take even longer before he sees the field again as he battles a hamstring issue that will be reassessed next week to determine the full extent of the setback. This comes as a tough break for Racing, as he was brought in with the expectation of pushing for a regular starting role in central defense. With him sidelined, the back line needs a reshuffle, opening the door for Andrew Omobamidele to step into a bigger role and shoulder more responsibility.