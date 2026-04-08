Aaron Anselmino Injury: Out with new injury

Anselmino is unavailable for Thursday's Conference League matchup versus Mainz because he "injured his quadriceps in his other leg.", according to manager Gary O'Neil, ICI Alsace reports.

Anselmino returned from a hamstring issue and recorded 13 minutes of play during the last league game against Nice, but he couldn't stay fit for long, picking up another muscle blow during the week. The young defender has been unable to show his skills for Strasbourg over a three-month spell as he continues to deal with injuries since his time in Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. His place has been taken Andrew Omobamidele lately, so that might remain the case for the duration of his current injury.