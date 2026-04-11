Aaron Anselmino Injury: Season potentially over

Anselmino (hamstring) left training in tears after suffering another injury and could be done for the season, according to Cyril Olives-Berthet of L'Equipe.

Anselmino has had an absolutely torrid time with injuries since joining Strasbourg, and this latest breakdown is the cruelest blow yet for the young Argentine defender who has been unable to string together any consistent run of fitness. He had only just returned from a quad injury to log 13 minutes against Nice before going down again, and leaving the training pitch in tears paints a worrying picture about the severity of the new setback. Andrew Omobamidele has been holding down the defensive role in his absence and looks set to continue doing so as Strasbourg head into the final stretch of the season without one of their most promising defensive options.