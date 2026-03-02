Aaron Anselmino Injury: Still unavailable

Anselmino (hamstring) is not ready to play as he continues to struggle with his injury, with manager Gary O'Neil saying Monday that "He is frustrated but we will need him, especially after the departure of Mamadou Sarr which has left a void.", according to Dorian Faucherand of Alsa' Sports.

Anselmino is expected to remain on the sidelines while the team doesn't want to risk him suffering a more serious injury. He has been limited to 33 minutes of league action over the last two months due to physical issues. This news leaves a void in the team's back line, with Andrew Omobamidele likely to be the main beneficiary in terms of playing time for as long as Ansemino remains out.