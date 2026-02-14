Aaron Anselmino News: Finds bench role

Anselmino (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Marseille.

Anselmino is named on the bench against Marseille after recently switching clubs, having been recalled from his loan at Dortmund and immediately sent back out on loan to Strasbourg for the rest of the season. The defender arrived in Alsace with a thigh injury and, despite progressing through partial training sessions, is eased back into competition as a substitute option. Strasbourg integrates the Argentinian gradually while monitoring his fitness closely.