Aaron Cresswell News: Creates threat from defense

Cresswell put in an impressive shift as West Ham defeated Leicester City 2-0 on Thursday. In 90 minutes played, he created two chances, accumulated 0.71 expected assists, made a remarkable 28 passes into the final third, and successfully completed two of his three crosses. This performance marks Cresswell's second in two matches where he has been given license to attack from his center back position. Though he does not yet have a goal contribution in five Premier League starts this season, he could see the ice finally break against Newcastle United on March 10.