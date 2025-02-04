Aaron Cresswell News: Sees playing time
Cresswell generated two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Monday's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.
Cresswell has earned his third straight PL start in a row for the first time this season. The continued injury to Jean-Clair Todibo has earned the defender playing time after struggling to get minutes during the first four months of the campaign, resulting in three starts in 10 league appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now