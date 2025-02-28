Aaron Cresswell News: Solid defensively in win

Cresswell recorded three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Thursday's 2-0 win versus Leicester City.

Cresswell put in a sturdy defensive shift Thursday, while adding a little bit on the offensive end as well by creating two scoring chances. The 35-year-old won one tackle, four duels and two aerial battles, while making three interceptions and two clearances. Cresswell's offensive involvements have been dwindling in recent years, however, he still has the creativity on the ball and from set-piece situations that pose a threat.