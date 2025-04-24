Aaron Cresswell News: Still not 100 percent

Cresswell is still not 100 percent after returning to the bench from a muscular issue in the 1-1 draw against Southampton.

Creswell had a bit of a revival under Graham Potter, but he's struggled with fitness in the past few weeks. His last start came April 1 when he went 45 minutes and he missed the following two games. Also for Creswell, it could be his last season with the Hammers unless he gets a deal done soon.