Aaron Herrera headshot

Aaron Herrera Injury: Dealing with lower leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Herrera (lower leg) was ruled out of Saturday's 1-0 win over Philadelphia.

Herrera picked up a lower leg injury that say him miss the opener on Saturday. He will look to be fit enough for the trip to Austin on March 1, though remains day to day. When healthy, the defender is typically a regular starter for D.C United with two assists and 62 clearances in 26 appearances in 2025.

Aaron Herrera
D.C. United
More Stats & News
