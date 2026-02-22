Aaron Herrera Injury: Dealing with lower leg injury
Herrera (lower leg) was ruled out of Saturday's 1-0 win over Philadelphia.
Herrera picked up a lower leg injury that say him miss the opener on Saturday. He will look to be fit enough for the trip to Austin on March 1, though remains day to day. When healthy, the defender is typically a regular starter for D.C United with two assists and 62 clearances in 26 appearances in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Herrera See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form297 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success346 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist353 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 1: Benteke Ready For MoreFebruary 20, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 483June 6, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Herrera See More