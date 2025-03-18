Aaron Herrera Injury: Sent home from national team

Herrera has been dropped from the Guatemalan national team due to injury and is likely out for the next few weeks, according to Elizabeth Gonzalez of Liga Guate.

Herrera will not join Guatemala as they head into their Gold Cup matches, with the defender suffering from an injury he suffered last contest. Initial reports have claimed it is an Achilles injury, although that is still yet to be confirmed. He will likely be set for assessment, hoping he doesn't remain out too long due to the injury.