Aaron Herrera headshot

Aaron Herrera Injury: Starts running

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Herrera (lower leg) has begun running on the pitch as he is expected to make a return after the March international break, per Donald Wine II of the District Press DC.

Herrera is still looking to make his season debut, starting the season off with a lower leg injury. Once fit, the defender will likely be a bench player, pending on how soon he can regain full match fitness to become a starter again.

Aaron Herrera
D.C. United
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