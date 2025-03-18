Fantasy Soccer
Aaron Herrera Injury: Will represent Guatemala

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Herrera has been called up by Guatemala for both matches against Guyana in the Gold Cup qualifications on March 21 and March 25, respectively.

Herrera has started all four league games for D.C. United this season providing one assist and creating seven chances but will miss Saturday's match against Orlando due to a call-up. He should return in time to face Columbus on March 29. His absence will force a change in the starting XI with Jared Stroud likely starting as the right-back for that game.

