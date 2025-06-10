Aaron Herrera Injury: Will represent Guatemala again

Herrera has been called up by Guatemala for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

Herrera has been an undisputed starter for D.C. United in the back-three or on the right flank and is set to miss up to three MLS games due to international duty and depending on how well Guatemala performs in the Gold Cup. Herrera will for sure miss Saturday's clash against Real Salt Lake and could also be out for the matches against Nashville and Altanta if Guatemala reaches the final. Until he returns, Garrison Tubbs will take on a larger role in the backline for D.C. United.