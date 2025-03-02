Aaron Herrera News: Assists last minute equalizer

Herrera assisted once to go with 13 crosses (five accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.

Herrera put in an outstanding performance at right back Saturday. In playmaking he executed 13 crosses (five accurate) and engaged in 12 duels (winning six). He also made six tackles and performed three clearances in core defensive duties. His key contribution to the game was creating the assist for Jacob Murrell's equalizing goal in the dying minutes of the game. The Guatemalan international created four assists last season from his crosses.