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Aaron Herrera News: Earns clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Herrera had one shot (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Philadelphia Union.

Herrera sent in a pair of inaccurate crosses and earned a clean sheet during Saturday's scoreless draw with D.C. United. The defender didn't have much to do during Saturday's match and failed to get overly involved with the attack. Future matches should see him compete more on both sides of the ball.

Aaron Herrera
D.C. United
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