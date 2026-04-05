Aaron Herrera headshot

Aaron Herrera News: Makes season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Herrera registered one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-0 defeat against FC Dallas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 83rd minute.

Herrera made his 2026 debut Saturday, coming off the bench to play in the final 30 minutes of the match. Given the fact he had missed a decent amount of the time, the defender will not get rushed into any type of important role, though should be a key depth option for DC United, having made 24 starts in 26 MLS appearances in 2025.

Aaron Herrera
D.C. United
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