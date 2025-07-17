Aaron Herrera News: No longer suspended
Herrera is no longer supsended and is an option moving forward.
Herrera has made his way back from his suspension after missing their last match, having accumulated five yellow cards. He is their regular player at right-back and has only played once in their past six games due to international duty and suspension, so they will hoep he can return to that role immediately next outing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now