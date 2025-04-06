Fantasy Soccer
Aaron Herrera headshot

Aaron Herrera News: On bench against San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Herrera (illness) is on the bench for Sunday's clash against San Jose Earthquakes.

Herrera is available for limited minutes as he just recovered from his ailment. The defender has provided one assist while taking 14 corner kicks in six starts during the current campaign. He should be a strong candidate to replace Derek Dodson either during this match or in subsequent lineups.

Aaron Herrera
D.C. United
