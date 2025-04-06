Aaron Herrera News: On bench against San Jose
Herrera (illness) is on the bench for Sunday's clash against San Jose Earthquakes.
Herrera is available for limited minutes as he just recovered from his ailment. The defender has provided one assist while taking 14 corner kicks in six starts during the current campaign. He should be a strong candidate to replace Derek Dodson either during this match or in subsequent lineups.
