Aaron Herrera headshot

Aaron Herrera News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Herrera had one shot (one on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Toronto FC.

Herrera tied for the most crosses in the game alongside Federico Bernardeschi and David Schnegg, creating five chances and contributing defensively with a clearance, a block and an interception. Herrera has created 15 chances across his last five games, though only one has led to an assist.

Aaron Herrera
D.C. United
More Stats & News
