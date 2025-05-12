Aaron Herrera News: Registers most crosses
Herrera had one shot (one on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Toronto FC.
Herrera tied for the most crosses in the game alongside Federico Bernardeschi and David Schnegg, creating five chances and contributing defensively with a clearance, a block and an interception. Herrera has created 15 chances across his last five games, though only one has led to an assist.
