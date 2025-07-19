Aaron Herrera News: Sent off in loss

Herrera was shown a red card during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Columbus Crew.

Herrera was booked twice after committing multiple fouls in the final minutes of the match, earning a ban for his side's next clash against Austin. After that, he'll be eligible to return on Aug. 9 at New England. While the defender serves his suspension, Conner Antley and Derek Dodson could feature on the right flank, and Peglow will likely benefit from set-piece duties.