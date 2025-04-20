Aaron Herrera News: Sets up eventual game winner

Herrera had an assist while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing twice accurately, creating three chances and making six clearances during Saturday's 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls.

Herrera set up Joao Peglow in the 44th minute assisting what would end up being the game winning goal while leading United in chances created and clearances. The assist was the first since March 2nd for Herrera who has combined for four shots, seven chances created and 20 crosses over his last three appearances.