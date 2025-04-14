Aaron Herrera News: Sixteen crosses in loss

Herrera recorded two shots (zero on goal), 16 crosses (four accurate) and nine corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss against FC Cincinnati.

Herrera had an impressive outing Saturday contributing on both sides of the ball even though he couldn't come away with a goal contribution despite all his attempts. He stayed active defensively with three tackles and three clearances but made his biggest impact going forward. The right-back set new season highs with 15 crosses and nine corners while also creating three chances. He will look to help secure the backline and add a goal contribution in the upcoming match against New York Red Bulls on Saturday.