Aaron Herrera News: Starting Saturday
Herrera (not injury related) is in the starting XI for Saturday's visit to Orlando City.
Herrera returned from international duty with an injury, but apparently it wasn't too serious, allowing him to do his usual work on the right side of his side's back four. He has registered one assist in four full matches played, while his nine set-piece shots or crosses stand out as the highest total on the squad during that span.
