Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Herrera headshot

Aaron Herrera News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 4:30pm

Herrera (not injury related) is in the starting XI for Saturday's visit to Orlando City.

Herrera returned from international duty with an injury, but apparently it wasn't too serious, allowing him to do his usual work on the right side of his side's back four. He has registered one assist in four full matches played, while his nine set-piece shots or crosses stand out as the highest total on the squad during that span.

Aaron Herrera
D.C. United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now