Aaron Herrera headshot

Aaron Herrera News: Whips in 11 crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Herrera generated 11 crosses (eight accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-0 defeat versus Philadelphia Union.

Herrera served on the right flank once again and had a solid outing despite the tough loss for his club, notching three chances created while leading the match with 11 crosses. This now makes it three outings this season with double-digit crosses in 10 appearances (nine starts).

Aaron Herrera
D.C. United
