Aaron Herrera News: Whips in 11 crosses
Herrera generated 11 crosses (eight accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-0 defeat versus Philadelphia Union.
Herrera served on the right flank once again and had a solid outing despite the tough loss for his club, notching three chances created while leading the match with 11 crosses. This now makes it three outings this season with double-digit crosses in 10 appearances (nine starts).
