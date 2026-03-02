Aaron Hickey Injury: Aiming return after break

Hickey (hamstring) suffered an injury during the defeat against Brighton and will hope to return after the March international break, the club announced.

Hickey picked up a hamstring injury in the loss to the Seagulls and is set to miss several weeks, with his return timeline targeting after the March international break. That said, his absence is not a major blow for the Bees, as he was projected to slot in as a depth piece behind Michael Kayode at best once Kayode is fully fit.