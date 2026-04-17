Aaron Hickey Injury: Available to face Fulham

Hickey (hamstring) is an option for Saturday's match against Fulham, according to manager Keith Andrews. "Aaron [is available] from the last game, which is a bonus for us. He's been missing for a number of weeks, so it will be nice to get him back involved. He was close last weekend, but he's had a good week's training."

Hickey is returning to play for the contest against Fulham, finally an option after around three months out. That said, this is great news for the full-back as he gives his club another option at full-back. He started in seven of his 18 appearances before the injury, so he is likely to be set for more of a depth role, although his versatility could see him earn more time, able to play either side. Michael Kayode and Keane Lewis-Potter are set to start at full-backs moving forward, although Hickey could work into some time over Lewis-Potter.