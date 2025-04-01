Aaron Hickey Injury: Cautionary with return

Hickey (hamstring) is nearing a return to action but the club is taking it cautiously, according to manager Thomas Frank. "Hickey is on track. He had some minor pain which limited his minutes; we're being extra cautious."

