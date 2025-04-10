Aaron Hickey Injury: Close but still waiting

Hickey (hamstring) continues to near a return but is still not an option, according to manager Thomas Frank. "The three guys who are getting closer are progressing and going in the right direction."

Hickey is ramping up his fitness but is still not an option, with the defender still on the mend from his hamstring injury. He did feature in a U21 match, brining confidence that a return should be near. Saturday's contest is too soon but he could possibly see the team sheet when facing Brighton on April 19.