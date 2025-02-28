Aaron Hickey Injury: Gets 45 minutes with B team

Hickey (hamstring) started, scored and went 45 minutes in Friday's match with the B team.

Hickey continues to work on his recovery from a hamstring injury and has been active in full team training in recent weeks. Given his time on the sideline, it'll likely take multiple weeks of full training and game action before Thomas Frank considers him in the senior squad. Hickey has missed most of the last two seasons with hamstring injuries and consistent minutes are unlikely as the season winds down.