Aaron Hickey Injury: Nearing return

Hickey (hamstring) is nearing a return, according to manager Thomas Frank. "Also, [Igor] Thiago is getting closer and [Aaron] Hickey is getting closer, so it all looks good."

Hickey has been close to a return from the hamstring injury that has sidelined him since the end of October 2023. The wing-back will hope to make his return before the end of the season, though it's clear the club doesn't intend to rush him back. It's been a long road to recovery for the defender, who had to undergo another surgery prior to the 2024/25 campaign.