Aaron Hickey Injury: Nearing training return

Hickey (hamstring) is nearing a return to training, according to manager Thomas Frank. "Aaron [Hickey] is training with the first team in parts and the plan is to be fully training next week. From next week, he needs a pre-season [to be ready]"

Hickey is nearing a return to team training, though as Frank pointed out, he still needs a full pre-season worth of training, which likely means more than two months to get back to any sort of match fitness. It's still a great sign for the right-back, who was originally feared to miss the entirety of the 2024/25 campaign.