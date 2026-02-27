Aaron Hickey headshot

Aaron Hickey Injury: Receives doubtful tag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Hickey (undisclosed) is doubtful for Saturday's match against Burnley, according to manager Keith Andrews. "Aaron came off with an injury; I'm not sure if he is going to be ready."

Hickey looks unlikely for Saturday's match after picking up an injury in his last outing, with little still known about his injury. Unfortunately for the club, this could leave them low on full-back options, as Michael Kayode is likely to return but is still not deemed fully fit. Hickey will hope he can at least be a bench option, although he is unlikely to be risked if this is the case.

Aaron Hickey
Brentford
