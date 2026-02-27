Aaron Hickey Injury: Receives doubtful tag
Hickey (undisclosed) is doubtful for Saturday's match against Burnley, according to manager Keith Andrews. "Aaron came off with an injury; I'm not sure if he is going to be ready."
Hickey looks unlikely for Saturday's match after picking up an injury in his last outing, with little still known about his injury. Unfortunately for the club, this could leave them low on full-back options, as Michael Kayode is likely to return but is still not deemed fully fit. Hickey will hope he can at least be a bench option, although he is unlikely to be risked if this is the case.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Hickey See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 217 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2153 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2153 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2056 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2056 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Hickey See More