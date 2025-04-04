Aaron Hickey Injury: Recovering well

Hickey (hamstring) has a chance to play during Sunday's clash with Chelsea, per manager Thomas Frank. "The three boys [Henry, Aaron [Hickey] and Gustavo [Nunes] who played for Brentford B [against Fleetwood Town Under-21s] are in a good place; Mathi [Jensen] is fine and training well - he could be available on Sunday."

