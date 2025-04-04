Fantasy Soccer
Aaron Hickey Injury: Recovering well

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Hickey (hamstring) has a chance to play during Sunday's clash with Chelsea, per manager Thomas Frank. "The three boys [Henry, Aaron [Hickey] and Gustavo [Nunes] who played for Brentford B [against Fleetwood Town Under-21s] are in a good place; Mathi [Jensen] is fine and training well - he could be available on Sunday."

Hickey has an outside chance of playing during Sunday's clash with Chelsea, though he won't be rushed back. The defender got back on the pitch with the youth team and could be included in the squad Sunday. Hickey last appeared in October 2023.

